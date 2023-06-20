Exposition Louise Petibouchon du mardi 20 Juin au mercredi 12 Juillet 2023. 4 avenue Jean Augry – Catégories d’évènement: L'Isle-Jourdain

Vienne

Exposition Louise Petibouchon du mardi 20 Juin au mercredi 12 Juillet 2023. 4 avenue Jean Augry –, 20 juin 2023, L'Isle-Jourdain. Exposition de la B.D. Louise Petibouchon d’Eric Albert et Jean Depelley..

2023-06-20 à ; fin : 2023-06-20 18:00:00. .

4 avenue Jean Augry –

L’Isle-Jourdain 86150 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Exhibition of the comic book Louise Petibouchon by Eric Albert and Jean Depelley. Exposición del cómic Louise Petibouchon de Eric Albert y Jean Depelley. Ausstellung des Comics Louise Petibouchon von Eric Albert und Jean Depelley. Mise à jour le 2023-05-14 par ACAP

Détails Catégories d’évènement: L'Isle-Jourdain, Vienne Autres Lieu 4 avenue Jean Augry - Adresse 4 avenue Jean Augry - Ville L'Isle-Jourdain Departement Vienne Lieu Ville 4 avenue Jean Augry - L'Isle-Jourdain

L'Isle-Jourdain 4 avenue Jean Augry - L'Isle-Jourdain Vienne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/l'isle-jourdain/

Exposition Louise Petibouchon du mardi 20 Juin au mercredi 12 Juillet 2023. 4 avenue Jean Augry – 2023-06-20 was last modified: by Exposition Louise Petibouchon du mardi 20 Juin au mercredi 12 Juillet 2023. 4 avenue Jean Augry – 4 avenue Jean Augry - 20 juin 2023 4 avenue Jean Augry - L'Isle-Jourdain

L'Isle-Jourdain Vienne