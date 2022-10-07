Lionel chante Johnny Frahier-et-Chatebier Frahier-et-Chatebier Catégories d’évènement: Frahier-et-Chatebier

Haute-Saône 5 5 EUR L’association culturelle et sportive de Frahier et Chatebier organise un concert « Lionel chante Johnny », à la Salle culturelle. Tarif adulte : 10€¨

Tarif étudiant : 5€¨ Réservation possible au 03 84 27 31 14 +33 3 84 27 31 14 Frahier-et-Chatebier

