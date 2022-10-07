Lionel chante Johnny Frahier-et-Chatebier Frahier-et-Chatebier
2022-10-07 20:30:00 – 2022-10-07 23:00:00
5 5 EUR L’association culturelle et sportive de Frahier et Chatebier organise un concert « Lionel chante Johnny », à la Salle culturelle.
Tarif adulte : 10€¨
Tarif étudiant : 5€¨
Réservation possible au 03 84 27 31 14
+33 3 84 27 31 14
