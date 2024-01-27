OFFMAN / FLATHEAD L’intermediaire Marseille, 27 janvier 2024, Marseille.

OFFMAN / FLATHEAD Samedi 27 janvier, 20h30 L’intermediaire 5€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-01-27T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-27T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-27T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-27T23:59:00+01:00

Une soirée sponsorisée 100% David Hofmann avec :

OFFMAN (Marseille – rock)

Entouré des étoiles du rock Marie Fleur Hofmann (Claire Dance), Sasha Vaughan (Avenoir) et Marine Sahakian (Parade), le 1er projet solo de David Hofmann vous transportera dans son univers tubesque mélant Neil Young, The Strokes, Jay Reatard, Melody’s Echo Chamber…

Leur 2ème concert !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDrjza3mKWU

https://www.instagram.com/offman_band/

FLATHEAD (Marseille – rock)

5 icônes du rock marseillais réunis dans un seul et même groupe ;

148 ans de rock coulant dans leurs veines ;

3 guitares très rock et toujours pas de synthétiseur ;

Flathead c’est le super-groupe style 70’s aux accents punk avec des membres de The Aggravation, Tomy & The Cougars, Hofmann Family Blues, Pogy & Les Kéfars, Technopolice…

https://linktr.ee/flathead_marseille

PAF = 5€

PRENEZ DU CASH

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

L’intermediaire 63 Place Jean Jaurès, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« author »: « David Hofmann », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Sasha Vaughan – guitare chantnMarine Sahakian – batterienMarie Fleur Hofmann – bassenDavid Hofmann – guitare chant », « type »: « video », « title »: « Offman – Falling Nights (demo) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/RDrjza3mKWU/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDrjza3mKWU », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUkr6enBDN0nsFr6sVYWdcA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDrjza3mKWU »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@offman_band) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/387678403_6666539743431040_7316786666732482808_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=wsho2rgA4SgAX89N98a&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDPzyMwLSeL1VmR_Gr5nduhx62mMadU7mO1CILKnis-BA&oe=659A37A7 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/offman_band/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/offman_band/ »}, {« link »: « https://linktr.ee/flathead_marseille »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

Crédit affiche = Sasha Vaughan