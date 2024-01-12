Catchy Peril / Lodi Gunz L’intermediaire Marseille Catégories d’Évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

Marseille Catchy Peril / Lodi Gunz L’intermediaire Marseille, 12 janvier 2024, Marseille. Catchy Peril / Lodi Gunz Vendredi 12 janvier, 21h00 L’intermediaire 5€ Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-01-12T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-12T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-12T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-12T23:59:00+01:00 Catchy Peril

https://www.instagram.com/catchy_peril/

Lodi Gunz

https://linktr.ee/lodigunz

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ L’intermediaire 63 Place Jean Jaurès, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: « « , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@catchy_peril) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/387266863_301196075974188_6701438579938127291_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=102&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=UG70T1yVfi8AX-gyJEm&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfASCa6Lyu0JwWX2THN4n94V32kg3TxgoMu5rwiPShQC2A&oe=659A4F2C », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/catchy_peril/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/catchy_peril/ »}, {« link »: « https://linktr.ee/lodigunz »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}] Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône, Marseille Autres Code postal 13006 Lieu L'intermediaire Adresse 63 Place Jean Jaurès, 13006 Marseille Ville Marseille Departement Bouches-du-Rhône Lieu Ville L'intermediaire Marseille Latitude 43.293997 Longitude 5.386567 latitude longitude 43.293997;5.386567

L'intermediaire Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/marseille/