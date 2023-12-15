MATA HARI / GLITCH L’intermediaire Marseille, 15 décembre 2023 19:30, Marseille.

MATA HARI / GLITCH Vendredi 15 décembre, 20h30 L’intermediaire 5€

MATA HARI – Post Punk // Synthpunk (Béziers)

Loin de s’enfermer dans des cases figées, Mata Hari hybride les styles, du Post Punk au Rock Garage en passant par la Techno, pour retourner toutes les scènes qui auraient le malheur de les croiser.

https://www.facebook.com/mataharitheband/

https://youtu.be/rNgqfkheXOk?si=QT9q-JrtnM7BHLLC

https://youtu.be/uR7IoYuttVo?si=r6tLIC8tk7fXmVoh

GLITCH – Melodic Post Punk (Marseille)

Trio Marseillais au son hybride, espèce de post-punk hypnotique aux accents Noisy et aux touches New Wave, Glitch propose une musique tantôt rageuse, tantôt aérienne.

Ils se jouent de leur nom pour offrir une expérience scénique quelque peu électrique.

https://www.facebook.com/glitchbandmars

https://youtu.be/N3P898nRi4c?si=3oxz0dpAkL5Gos46

https://youtu.be/qOKbzegtePg?si=CEW4fio0OvrPjdmL

2023-12-15T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-12-15T23:59:00+01:00