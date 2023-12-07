Quartier Libre L’intermediaire Marseille, 7 décembre 2023, Marseille.

Quartier Libre Jeudi 7 décembre, 21h00 L’intermediaire 5€

Quartier Libre à l’intermédiaire !!

Quartier Libre, c’est plus de 160 concerts dans toute l’Europe et au-delà (Angleterre, Belgique, Russie, république tchèque…), plusieurs albums et 20 ans de ska, de punk et de oi!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kcMNheH4IA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iS5NTmYy4g

https://quartierlibre.bandcamp.com

