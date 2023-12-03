Technopolice / Basic Partner L’intermediaire Marseille, 3 décembre 2023, Marseille.

Basic Partner (Krautpunk/Noise-rock, Nantes)

Après de nombreux rebondissements, le quatuor se forme autour d’un solide bolide nommé Partner et s’inscrit dans un cycle post-punk au BPM krautovibrant, et compte en ses rangs des membres de Clavicule, Ohm, Tickles, ou encore Deftstomp. Portant la lance de Crows / IDLES / Viagra Boys, Basic Partner est un aller simple vers ce bataillon du ciel qui nous charge et décharge en électricité, tension, & fureur… album à paraitre bientôt ; en attendant on te conseille x100 de les voir en live

♫ Audio >> https://basicpartner.bandcamp.com/album/insomnias-road

✪ Clip >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PG7dn2XzE_E

✪ Live session >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12MRdN49usA

Technopolice (Garage Rock, Marseille)

Quatuor marseillais formé au printemps 2021,

Technopolice s’inspire de la fraîcheur pop de Parquet Courts, de la brutalité de Shame et du garage bien humide dans lequel ils répètent.

Leurs morceaux, qu’ils soient énervés sinon groovy, peuvent nous rester en tête bien plus longtemps que l’on ne le croirait..

Plutôt direct et assez fun, ce groupe de copains défend une esthétique colorée et un enjaillement des plus constant.

♫ Audio >> https://ganacherecords.bandcamp.com/…/gr068…

✪ Clip >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5NmzJw7jrk

✪ Live >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5mgSClf9KU

Crédit Affiche : @zacharie Capitant