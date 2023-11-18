BASS’TARD: SpARKL3, Bab Mars, G-Rem-X, Yancko 404 L’intermediaire Marseille, 18 novembre 2023, Marseille.

BASS’TARD: SpARKL3, Bab Mars, G-Rem-X, Yancko 404 Samedi 18 novembre, 20h00 L’intermediaire 2€

/// SpARKL3 ///

Bassadonf

https://soundcloud.com/sparkl383

/// Bab Mars ///

Drop Control

https://hearthis.at/bab2mars/

/// G-Rem-X ///

Nomad/ Alibabaprod

https://soundcloud.com/user-930586301

/// Yancko 404 ///

Teorem records

https://soundcloud.com/yancko-chouvenc-679587014

_____________________________________________________________

