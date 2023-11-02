ROBERTA LIPS / TOM CASY L’intermediaire Marseille, 2 novembre 2023, Marseille.

ROBERTA LIPS / TOM CASY Jeudi 2 novembre, 21h00 L’intermediaire 5€

ROBERTA LIPS – power pop, Paris

Nouvelle sensation de la capitale, on pense évidemment aux autres : ALVILDA, COEUR A L’INDEX …

Mélodies instantanées en français muy bueno

https://robertalips.bandcamp.com/track/sans-plus

https://www.instagram.com/robertalipsband/?hl=fr

TOM CASY – folk de grange, Dijon

D’abord croisé à Chapaize, on a vite été conquis par la folk habitée de Tom

Entre compos ambient et reprises dûment sélectionnées

https://youtu.be/EX8QrsL1NEY?feature=shared

https://www.instagram.com/tom_casy/?hl=fr

