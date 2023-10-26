SKALDIK / RVPTUR4 L’intermediaire Marseille, 26 octobre 2023, Marseille.

SKALDIK / RVPTUR4 Jeudi 26 octobre, 21h00 L’intermediaire 5€

SKALDIK // skapunk from chile

https://www.facebook.com/skaldikoficial

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdx7yyDizVc

RVPTUR4 (Electro Punk Chilie)

https://rvptur4.bandcamp.com/

PAF 5€

2023-10-26T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-26T23:59:00+02:00

