Attila the Stockbroker L’intermediaire Marseille, 4 octobre 2023, Marseille.

Attila the Stockbroker Mercredi 4 octobre, 21h00 L’intermediaire Prix libre

http://www.attilathestockbroker.com/

https://youtu.be/JAaaE8DFX7U?si=NLEv8W8X0HTJYwJi

L'intermediaire 63 Place Jean Jaurès, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-04T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-04T23:30:00+02:00

