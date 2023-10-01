Film School / Parade L’intermediaire Marseille, 1 octobre 2023, Marseille.

Film School / Parade Dimanche 1 octobre, 21h00 L’intermediaire 5€

Film School, Indie rock – shoegaze, Californie

Les piliers du Shoegaze Californien, Film School, reviennent avec leur album We Weren’t Here, la suite de Bright to Death sorti en 2018. Ce qui émerge sous les vagues de la dream pop psychédélique de l’album, ce sont les thèmes doux-amers d’une année vécue dans une animation suspendue : anticipation, séparation, regret, révélation.

Avec leur sixième album depuis la formation du groupe, Film School cristallise sa position dans le panthéon shoegaze.

« Le single Superperfection des shoegazers californiens est une ode à l’émerveillement d’un autre monde. » – Fourche

https://youtu.be/Gg0u9aJTm8A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0qXq-a-A8Q

Parade, Post Punk, Marseille

Pour ceux ou celles qui n’auraient pas fréquenté la scène marseillaise depuis plusieurs années, les autres connaissent forcément, Parade c’est des guitares tout en avant, une voix sépulcrale imprégnée du fantôme de Ian Curtis, et une rage contenue oscillant entre new wave et punk!

https://parade-band.bandcamp.com/album/parade

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-01T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-01T23:59:00+02:00

