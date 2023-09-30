CUTE GRIL STADIUM / SILICIUM L’intermediaire Marseille, 30 septembre 2023, Marseille.

CUTE GRIL STADIUM / SILICIUM Samedi 30 septembre, 21h00 L'intermediaire 5€

CUTE GRIL STADIUM – barock, Chapaize :

Ca m’a fait le même effet que lorsque j’ai écouté canon rock pour la première fois

Musique envolée et déstructurée on sait pas sur quel pied danser mais on retombe toujours sur ses pattes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prBgFkwCAPQ

SILICIUM – prog, Marseille

« Silicium est un trio de trois copains d’enfance mélangeant rock progressif, blues et métal »

https://www.instagram.com/siliciumband/?hl=fr

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRjjksjT01g

