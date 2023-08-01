PINCH POINTS + CATALOGUE L’intermediaire Marseille, 1 août 2023, Marseille.

PINCH POINTS est un groupe de Melbourne qui appartient à la vague punk australienne qui déferle sur l’Europe depuis quelques années déjà. Leur son emprunte au garage et au punk, ils envoient une énergie communicative et tout en finesse. On pense aux B52’s pour les voix, mais aussi aux excellents INTELLIGENCE, histoire de situer le propos.

2 sorties vinyls à ce jour :“MECHANICAL INJURY” 2018 ( juste r-édité) et le LP 2019 « MOVING PARTS » sortis en Australie, en France et aux Etats-Unis.

En 2019, le groupe a tourné dans quatre États australiens avec Tropical Fuck Storm, a soutenu des groupes tels que Surfbort (États-Unis), Amyl and the Sniffers, Viagra Boys (SE), The Meanies, Hard-Ons, RVG et Cash Savage, et a donné des concerts sur 3RRR et PBS. Leur set live à haute énergie leur a valu des places dans les programmations du Golden Plains and Grampians Festival 2020. Fin 2020, ils ont été nommés Best Breakthrough Act par Music Victoria. PINCH POINTS est sur le point d’entrer en studio pour enregistrer son deuxième album avec la productrice renomée Anna Laverty.

CATALOGUE trio post punk marseillais sera en 1ère partie.

