CDSM / Ask the Light Mercredi 31 mai, 21h00 L’intermediaire 5€

CDSM, Post-punk, dark disco , Atlanta, USA

Alors que le soleil se couche sur une planète toujours plus chaude, d’étranges synthétiseurs conversent au loin, ponctués de disco

rythmes et entrecoupés de grognements de saxophone, semblables à un juke-box de divines tentations sadiques, suintant de rock goth-

des mélodies qui vous hantent à jamais… Vous venez d’être exposé à l’assaut sonore groovy de CSDM, un collectif basé à Atlanta (GA) qui regroupe des membres actuels et anciens de tenues alternatives : Material Girls, Dame voisine, mères et Rose Hotel. Leur premier EP, Hell Stairs (29 avril 2022 via Mothland & Exag), est à la fois

glamour et sombre, chic et abandonné, édifiant et écrasant. C’est l’hédonisme qui tinte dans ton verre, change le tintement

au creux de ta poitrine. Pour les fans de Viagra Boys, The Voidz, Total Control, Bodega ou Fat White Family.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_3evm7O1fU

https://cdsm.bandcamp.com/album/hell-stairs

Ask The Light, post punk/ dream Pop, Mars, France

faut-il encore présenter ceux qui font partie des piliers de la scène locale marseillaise?

Formé en 2018, il est composé d’Olivier Boutry (voix / guitare) et Olivier Loubet (basse / sampler).

Fortement influencé par la scène de Manchester du début des 80’s, Ask The Light s’inscrit dans la mouvance des groupes comme The Durutti Column, Section 25, Joy Division/New Order, The Wake.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb-u2whrSK0dnemo1YVHihg

https://askthelight.bandcamp.com/

21h et on commencera à l’heure !

PAF 5 euros

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-05-31T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-05-31T23:59:00+02:00