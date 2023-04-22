The Babes / Kriminal Pogo / Cranky Sphynx L’intermediaire, 22 avril 2023, Marseille.

The Babes ( Punk à Cornemuse – UK)

punk à cornemuse originaire de Londres, se remet en route également avec un nouveau Line up et nouveaux titres

https://www.thebabesuk.com/blank-2

+

Kriminal Pogo (Punk Oi Cuivre – USA)

punk hxc oi! cuivré de Dallas, revient sur le continent, après leur dernière tournée de 2008 avec du nouveau son et Line up

https://youtu.be/JgQSsybcf9c

+

Cranky Sphynx (Wild Synthé Punk – Mars)

4 rockeurs d’enfer dans la ville, qui claque leur maille dans les vynils, avec leurs melo diaboliques, ils lancent leur riffs et c’est la panique.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHOlSP2O5GY

