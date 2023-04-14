Harvey Rushmore and the Octopus/ Tense of Fools/ Hurry Frog L’intermediaire, 14 avril 2023, Marseille.

Harvey Rushmore and the Octopus, rock psyché, suisse

Ce groupe (ils sont quatre sur scène) tout droit venu de Suisse livre un rock puisant aux accents psyché mais pas seulement: les sonorités se font tantôt garage, tantôt surf. C’est puissant et efficace!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEb97j5je5A

https://soundcloud.com/harveyrushmore-theoctopus

Tenses of Fools, rock psyché, Marseille

Doit -on encore présenter ceux qui apparaissent comme un des formidables groupes de la scène marseillaise actuellement?

Si vous ne les connaissez pas encore, il faut absolument venir les écouter sur scène. C’est génial!

https://tenseoffools.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-the-church

Hurry Frog, rock alternatif, Marseille

Ce sera l’un des premiers concerts pour Hury Frog et ils promettent de mettre de l’ambiance;)

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa41kU4DqKV_otnCzNOK5vA

paf 5 euros (en espèces)

cb au bar uniquement (les distributeurs sur la plaine sont en panne ou vides, deux jours sur trois.)

