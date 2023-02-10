Dead Rabbits / the Dirteez L’intermediaire, 10 février 2023, Marseille.

Dead Rabbits / the Dirteez Vendredi 10 février, 21h00 L’intermediaire

5€

♫♫♫

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6R3OHo01YFQMHnnt2l1A3T…

The Dirteez, voodoo rock’n’roll, Mars, Fr

Comme vous le savez déjà tous, les Dirteez nous offrent un Rock endiablé et envoutant depuis les années 89.

Véritables Icones de la Culture Underground Marseillaise, leur groupe a ainsi traversé des années de concerts et de soirées mémorables sans parler des nombreux disques sortis depuis…

C’est désormais avec un tout nouveau batteur que le groupe aux influences garage punk sonique viendra enflammer la scène, avec Clint au chant, la sublime Wild Cat Lou et sa guitare ainsi que Laurent K à la basse et Jeremy à la batterie !!

https://thedirteez.bandcamp.com/releases…

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-02-10T21:00:00+01:00

2023-02-10T23:59:00+01:00

