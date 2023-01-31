JAM@INTER L’intermediaire, 31 janvier 2023, Marseille.

JAM@INTER Mardi 31 janvier, 21h30 L’intermediaire

4€

L'intermediaire 63 Place Jean Jaurès, 13006 Marseille Marseille 6e Arrondissement Marseille 13006 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

Download our music and order our physical releases here ! 
https://thefrenchsaucissonsyndicate.bandcamp.com/music

Original music by Maxime Le Forestier
Arranged by Rémi Denis for the French Saucisson Syndicate

Line-up : 
Rémi Denis – piano
Paul Philibert – bass
Paul Scapillati – drums

Mixing, mastering and video editing by The Re-Mi Lab (inst : @the_remi_lab)
Video operator : Paola Mangin

Recorded @ Réallon, January 2023

Né quelque part – Maxime Le Forestier | revisited by the French Saucisson Syndicate

https://youtube.com/watch?v=6pOHUS-bU3c&feature=shares

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-01-31T21:30:00+01:00

2023-02-01T00:30:00+01:00

