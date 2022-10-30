23 and Beyond The infinite / Virage L’intermediaire, 30 octobre 2022, Marseille.

23 and Beyond The infinite / Virage Dimanche 30 octobre, 20h00 L’intermediaire

5€

L'intermediaire 63 Place Jean Jaurès, 13006 Marseille Marseille 6e Arrondissement Marseille 13006 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur



YouTube: https://www.facebook.com/23AndBeyondTheInfinite/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APcoQrSIM0Y Virage (rock-fusion)

En compagnie de Igor Tranchot (Guitare, voix), Maxime Petit (Basse) et Tom Rolland (Batterie), vous naviguerez sur des registres variés allant de l’influence hard rock à la pop, en passant par la funk-soul, ou encore le punk!

FB : https://www.facebook.com/VirageGroupe

YT : https://www.youtube.com/…/UCzezYDTLGTR9Nh2-kbk-_8g/videos paf 5 euros

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-10-30T20:00:00+01:00

2022-10-30T23:59:00+01:00

