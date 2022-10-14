AVIONS + KAEL ET LES REMORDS L’intermediaire, 14 octobre 2022, Marseille.

AVIONS + KAEL ET LES REMORDS Vendredi 14 octobre, 21h00 L’intermediaire

5€

♫♫♫

L’intermediaire 63 Place Jean Jaurès, 13006 Marseille Marseille 6e Arrondissement Marseille 13006 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« link »: « https://avionsavions.bandcamp.com/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Luc Simone », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « ud83dudd25 Download Van Halen for free : http://avionsavions.bandcamp.comnud83dudd25 Follow AVIONS on Facebook and check our tour dates : http://tinyurl.com/hb82tmennud83cudf1f New album ‘Loner’, out on January 4th ud83cudf1fnnVideo by AVIONS & Vaise Battlefront Team », « type »: « video », « title »: « AVIONS – Van Halen », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/pzcVuzjeZRA/sddefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzcVuzjeZRA », « thumbnail_height »: 480, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAi5OsON-RykaQUb2XduW0w », « thumbnail_width »: 640, « html »: «



https://youtu.be/pzcVuzjeZRA

– KAEL ET LES REMORDS (power pop punk – Marseille) :

On s’inscruste à nos propres orgas

https://coeursurtoi.bandcamp.com/album/diagnostic https://avionsavions.bandcamp.com/– KAEL ET LES REMORDS (power pop punk – Marseille) :On s’inscruste à nos propres orgas

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-10-14T21:00:00+02:00

2022-10-14T23:59:00+02:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône, Marseille Autres Lieu L'intermediaire Adresse 63 Place Jean Jaurès, 13006 Marseille Marseille 6e Arrondissement Ville Marseille lieuville L'intermediaire Marseille Departement Bouches-du-Rhône

L'intermediaire Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/marseille/

AVIONS + KAEL ET LES REMORDS L’intermediaire 2022-10-14 was last modified: by AVIONS + KAEL ET LES REMORDS L’intermediaire L'intermediaire 14 octobre 2022 L'intermediaire Marseille marseille

Marseille Bouches-du-Rhône