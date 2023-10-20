Portes ouvertes L’Intérieur La Ferté-Saint-Aubin
Portes ouvertes L’Intérieur La Ferté-Saint-Aubin, 20 octobre 2023, La Ferté-Saint-Aubin.
Portes ouvertes 20 et 22 octobre L’Intérieur
Possibilité de moderniser : tables, buffets, cuisines aménagées…
L’Intérieur 10 rue Masséna 45240 La Ferté-saint-Aubin La Ferté-Saint-Aubin 45240 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-10-20T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-20T12:00:00+02:00
2023-10-22T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-22T19:00:00+02:00