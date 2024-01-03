NOËL EN CŒUR DE VILLE Limoux Catégories d’Évènement: Aude

Limoux NOËL EN CŒUR DE VILLE Limoux, 3 janvier 2024 07:00, Limoux. Limoux,Aude Concerts, animations, parade de Noël, spectacles, manèges, ateliers, feu d’artifice, vin chaud …

15h Banda de Limos -orchestre itinérante

« La folle vadrouille de Noël » -spectacle enfants

17h Banda de Limos -orchestre itinérante.

2024-01-03 fin : 2024-01-03 . . Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie



Concerts, entertainment, Christmas parade, shows, rides, workshops, fireworks, mulled wine …

3pm Banda de Limos – travelling band

« La folle vadrouille de Noël » – children’s show

5pm Banda de Limos – travelling band Conciertos, animaciones, desfile de Navidad, espectáculos, atracciones, talleres, fuegos artificiales, vino caliente…

15.00 h Banda de Limos – banda itinerante

« Espectáculo infantil « La folle vadrouille de Noël

17.00 h Banda de Limos Konzerte, Animationen, Weihnachtsparade, Aufführungen, Karussells, Workshops, Feuerwerk, Glühwein …

15h Banda de Limos – Wanderorchester

« La folle vadrouille de Noël » -Kindershow

17 Uhr Banda de Limos -Wanderorchester Mise à jour le 2023-12-04 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Limouxin Détails Heure : 07:00 Catégories d’Évènement: Aude, Limoux Autres Code postal 11300 Adresse Ville Limoux Departement Aude Lieu Ville Limoux Latitude 43.0538652 Longitude 2.217631 latitude longitude 43.0538652;2.217631

Limoux Aude https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/limoux/