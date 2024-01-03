NOËL EN CŒUR DE VILLE Limoux
NOËL EN CŒUR DE VILLE Limoux, 3 janvier 2024 07:00, Limoux.
Limoux,Aude
Concerts, animations, parade de Noël, spectacles, manèges, ateliers, feu d’artifice, vin chaud …
15h Banda de Limos -orchestre itinérante
« La folle vadrouille de Noël » -spectacle enfants
17h Banda de Limos -orchestre itinérante.
Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie
Concerts, entertainment, Christmas parade, shows, rides, workshops, fireworks, mulled wine …
3pm Banda de Limos – travelling band
« La folle vadrouille de Noël » – children’s show
5pm Banda de Limos – travelling band
Conciertos, animaciones, desfile de Navidad, espectáculos, atracciones, talleres, fuegos artificiales, vino caliente…
15.00 h Banda de Limos – banda itinerante
« Espectáculo infantil « La folle vadrouille de Noël
17.00 h Banda de Limos
Konzerte, Animationen, Weihnachtsparade, Aufführungen, Karussells, Workshops, Feuerwerk, Glühwein …
15h Banda de Limos – Wanderorchester
« La folle vadrouille de Noël » -Kindershow
17 Uhr Banda de Limos -Wanderorchester
Mise à jour le 2023-12-04 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Limouxin