NOËL EN CŒUR DE VILLE Limoux
NOËL EN CŒUR DE VILLE Limoux, 24 décembre 2023 07:00, Limoux.
Limoux,Aude
Concerts, animations, parade de Noël, spectacles, manèges, ateliers, feu d’artifice, vin chaud …
10h Arrivée du Père Noël et ses amis
14h Les Z’Enguirlandais -orchestre itinérante
Arrivée du Père Noël et ses amis
15h30 à 17h Les Z’Enguirlandais -orchestre itinérante.
2023-12-24 fin : 2023-12-24 . .
Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie
Concerts, entertainment, Christmas parade, shows, rides, workshops, fireworks, mulled wine …
10am Arrival of Santa Claus and his friends
2pm Les Z?Enguirlandais – travelling band
Arrival of Santa Claus and his friends
3:30pm to 5pm Les Z?Enguirlandais – touring band
Conciertos, animaciones, desfile de Navidad, espectáculos, tiovivos, talleres, fuegos artificiales, vino caliente…
10h Llegada de Papá Noel y sus amigos
14.00 h Les Z?Enguirlandais – banda ambulante
Llegada de Papá Noel y sus amigos
15.30 a 17.00 h Les Z’Enguirlandais – banda ambulante
Konzerte, Animationen, Weihnachtsparade, Aufführungen, Karussells, Workshops, Feuerwerk, Glühwein …
10h Ankunft des Weihnachtsmanns und seiner Freunde
14 Uhr Les Z?Enguirlandais – Wanderorchester
Ankunft des Weihnachtsmanns und seiner Freunde
15.30 bis 17 Uhr Les Z?Enguirlandais – Wanderorchester
