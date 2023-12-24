NOËL EN CŒUR DE VILLE Limoux, 24 décembre 2023 07:00, Limoux.

Limoux,Aude

Concerts, animations, parade de Noël, spectacles, manèges, ateliers, feu d’artifice, vin chaud …

10h Arrivée du Père Noël et ses amis

14h Les Z’Enguirlandais -orchestre itinérante

Arrivée du Père Noël et ses amis

15h30 à 17h Les Z’Enguirlandais -orchestre itinérante.

Concerts, entertainment, Christmas parade, shows, rides, workshops, fireworks, mulled wine …

10am Arrival of Santa Claus and his friends

2pm Les Z?Enguirlandais – travelling band

Arrival of Santa Claus and his friends

3:30pm to 5pm Les Z?Enguirlandais – touring band

Conciertos, animaciones, desfile de Navidad, espectáculos, tiovivos, talleres, fuegos artificiales, vino caliente…

10h Llegada de Papá Noel y sus amigos

14.00 h Les Z?Enguirlandais – banda ambulante

Llegada de Papá Noel y sus amigos

15.30 a 17.00 h Les Z’Enguirlandais – banda ambulante

Konzerte, Animationen, Weihnachtsparade, Aufführungen, Karussells, Workshops, Feuerwerk, Glühwein …

10h Ankunft des Weihnachtsmanns und seiner Freunde

14 Uhr Les Z?Enguirlandais – Wanderorchester

Ankunft des Weihnachtsmanns und seiner Freunde

15.30 bis 17 Uhr Les Z?Enguirlandais – Wanderorchester

