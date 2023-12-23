NOËL EN CŒUR DE VILLE Limoux
NOËL EN CŒUR DE VILLE Limoux, 23 décembre 2023 07:00, Limoux.
Limoux,Aude
Concerts, animations, parade de Noël, spectacles, manèges, ateliers, feu d’artifice, vin chaud …
15h Atelier déco Noël –avec Katy
17h à 18h30 Fanfare de poche -orchestre itinérante
19h La Grande Parade de Noël, descente aux flambeaux
20h30 feux d’artifice et vin chaud offert par la municipalité
Fanfare de poche.
2023-12-23 fin : 2023-12-23 . .
Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie
Concerts, entertainment, Christmas parade, shows, rides, workshops, fireworks, mulled wine …
3pm Christmas workshop ?with Katy
5pm to 6:30pm Fanfare de poche – travelling band
7pm La Grande Parade de Noël, torchlight descent
8:30 pm Fireworks and mulled wine offered by the municipality
Fanfare de poche
Conciertos, animaciones, desfile de Navidad, espectáculos, tiovivos, talleres, fuegos artificiales, vino caliente…
15.00 h Taller de decoración navideña con Katy
17:00 a 18:30 Fanfare de poche – banda de música itinerante
19.00 h Gran desfile de Navidad, bajada de antorchas
20.30 fuegos artificiales y vino caliente ofrecidos por el ayuntamiento
Banda de música de bolsillo
Konzerte, Animationen, Weihnachtsparade, Aufführungen, Karussells, Workshops, Feuerwerk, Glühwein …
15 Uhr Workshop Weihnachtsdekoration ?mit Katy
17h bis 18h30 Fanfare de poche – Wanderorchester
19 Uhr Die große Weihnachtsparade, Fackelabfahrt
20:30 Uhr Feuerwerk und Glühwein von der Gemeinde angeboten
Taschenfanfare
Mise à jour le 2023-12-04 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Limouxin