NOËL EN CŒUR DE VILLE Limoux, 23 décembre 2023 07:00, Limoux.

Limoux,Aude

Concerts, animations, parade de Noël, spectacles, manèges, ateliers, feu d’artifice, vin chaud …

15h Atelier déco Noël –avec Katy

17h à 18h30 Fanfare de poche -orchestre itinérante

19h La Grande Parade de Noël, descente aux flambeaux

20h30 feux d’artifice et vin chaud offert par la municipalité

Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie



Concerts, entertainment, Christmas parade, shows, rides, workshops, fireworks, mulled wine …

3pm Christmas workshop ?with Katy

5pm to 6:30pm Fanfare de poche – travelling band

7pm La Grande Parade de Noël, torchlight descent

8:30 pm Fireworks and mulled wine offered by the municipality

Conciertos, animaciones, desfile de Navidad, espectáculos, tiovivos, talleres, fuegos artificiales, vino caliente…

15.00 h Taller de decoración navideña con Katy

17:00 a 18:30 Fanfare de poche – banda de música itinerante

19.00 h Gran desfile de Navidad, bajada de antorchas

20.30 fuegos artificiales y vino caliente ofrecidos por el ayuntamiento

Konzerte, Animationen, Weihnachtsparade, Aufführungen, Karussells, Workshops, Feuerwerk, Glühwein …

15 Uhr Workshop Weihnachtsdekoration ?mit Katy

17h bis 18h30 Fanfare de poche – Wanderorchester

19 Uhr Die große Weihnachtsparade, Fackelabfahrt

20:30 Uhr Feuerwerk und Glühwein von der Gemeinde angeboten

