NOËL EN CŒUR DE VILLE Limoux
NOËL EN CŒUR DE VILLE Limoux, 20 décembre 2023 07:00, Limoux.
Limoux,Aude
Concerts, animations, parade de Noël, spectacles, manèges, ateliers, feu d’artifice, vin chaud …
11h Photos avec le Père Noël
14h La Fanfare du Père Noël- orchestre itinérante, Photos avec le Père Noël
15 h atelier penture- Atelier Coquelicot
17h La Fanfare du Père Noël- orchestre itinérante.
Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie
Concerts, entertainment, Christmas parade, shows, rides, workshops, fireworks, mulled wine …
11am Photos with Santa Claus
2 p.m. Santa’s Fanfare – travelling band, Photos with Santa Claus
3 p.m. Hanging workshop – Atelier Coquelicot
5 p.m. Santa’s Fanfare – travelling band
Conciertos, animaciones, desfile de Navidad, espectáculos, tiovivos, talleres, fuegos artificiales, vino caliente…
11.00 h Fotos con Papá Noel
14.00 h Fanfarria de Papá Noel – banda itinerante, fotos con Papá Noel
15.00 h Taller de amapolas
17.00 h Fanfarria de Papá Noel – banda itinerante
Konzerte, Animationen, Weihnachtsparade, Aufführungen, Karussells, Workshops, Feuerwerk, Glühwein …
11 Uhr Fotos mit dem Weihnachtsmann
14 Uhr Die Fanfare des Weihnachtsmanns- Wanderorchester, Fotos mit dem Weihnachtsmann
15 Uhr Workshop « Penture » – Atelier Coquelicot
17 Uhr Die Fanfare des Weihnachtsmannes- fahrendes Orchester
