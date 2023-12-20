NOËL EN CŒUR DE VILLE Limoux Catégories d’Évènement: Aude

Limoux NOËL EN CŒUR DE VILLE Limoux, 20 décembre 2023 07:00, Limoux. Limoux,Aude Concerts, animations, parade de Noël, spectacles, manèges, ateliers, feu d’artifice, vin chaud …

11h Photos avec le Père Noël

14h La Fanfare du Père Noël- orchestre itinérante, Photos avec le Père Noël

15 h atelier penture- Atelier Coquelicot

17h La Fanfare du Père Noël- orchestre itinérante.

2023-12-20 fin : 2023-12-20 . . Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie



Concerts, entertainment, Christmas parade, shows, rides, workshops, fireworks, mulled wine …

11am Photos with Santa Claus

2 p.m. Santa’s Fanfare – travelling band, Photos with Santa Claus

3 p.m. Hanging workshop – Atelier Coquelicot

5 p.m. Santa’s Fanfare – travelling band Conciertos, animaciones, desfile de Navidad, espectáculos, tiovivos, talleres, fuegos artificiales, vino caliente…

11.00 h Fotos con Papá Noel

14.00 h Fanfarria de Papá Noel – banda itinerante, fotos con Papá Noel

15.00 h Taller de amapolas

17.00 h Fanfarria de Papá Noel – banda itinerante Konzerte, Animationen, Weihnachtsparade, Aufführungen, Karussells, Workshops, Feuerwerk, Glühwein …

11 Uhr Fotos mit dem Weihnachtsmann

14 Uhr Die Fanfare des Weihnachtsmanns- Wanderorchester, Fotos mit dem Weihnachtsmann

15 Uhr Workshop « Penture » – Atelier Coquelicot

17 Uhr Die Fanfare des Weihnachtsmannes- fahrendes Orchester Mise à jour le 2023-12-04 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Limouxin Détails Heure : 07:00 Catégories d’Évènement: Aude, Limoux Autres Code postal 11300 Adresse Ville Limoux Departement Aude Lieu Ville Limoux Latitude 43.0538652 Longitude 2.217631 latitude longitude 43.0538652;2.217631

Limoux Aude https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/limoux/