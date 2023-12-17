NOËL EN CŒUR DE VILLE Limoux
NOËL EN CŒUR DE VILLE Limoux, 17 décembre 2023 07:00, Limoux.
Limoux,Aude
Concerts, animations, parade de Noël, spectacles, manèges, ateliers, feu d’artifice, vin chaud …
Les Lutintamarres — orchestre itinérante, à 15h, 16h30 et 18h.
Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie
Concerts, entertainment, Christmas parade, shows, rides, workshops, fireworks, mulled wine…
Les Lutintamarres — traveling orchestra, at 3pm, 4:30pm and 6pm
Conciertos, animaciones, desfile de Navidad, espectáculos, atracciones, talleres, fuegos artificiales, vino caliente…
Les Lutintamarres — orquesta itinerante, a las 15:00, 16:30 y 18:00 h
Konzerte, Animationen, Weihnachtsparade, Aufführungen, Karussells, Workshops, Feuerwerk, Glühwein …
Les Lutintamarres — Wanderorchester, um 15 Uhr, 16.30 Uhr und 18 Uhr
Mise à jour le 2023-12-04 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Limouxin