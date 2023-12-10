NOËL EN CŒUR DE VILLE Limoux
NOËL EN CŒUR DE VILLE Limoux, 10 décembre 2023 07:00, Limoux.
Limoux,Aude
Concerts, animations, parade de Noël, spectacles, manèges, ateliers, feu d’artifice, vin chaud …
Christmas Band – orchestre itinérante, à 15h et 17h.
Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie
Concerts, entertainment, Christmas parade, shows, rides, workshops, fireworks, mulled wine…
Christmas Band – travelling band, at 3pm and 5pm
Conciertos, animaciones, desfile de Navidad, espectáculos, atracciones, talleres, fuegos artificiales, vino caliente…
Christmas Band – banda itinerante, a las 15.00 y a las 17.00 horas
Konzerte, Animationen, Weihnachtsparade, Aufführungen, Karussells, Workshops, Feuerwerk, Glühwein …
Christmas Band – fahrendes Orchester, um 15 Uhr und 17 Uhr
