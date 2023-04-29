LIMOUX BRASS FESTIVAL – THE VINTAGE ORCHESTRA (PARIS) 25 Avenue Fabre d’Églantine, 29 avril 2023, Limoux.

Soirée des musiciens SPEDIDAM.

2ème partie (21h45)

Considéré comme l’un des plus fins trompettistes de la scène hexagonale, doté d’une sonorité qui combine l’assurance et le lyrisme, Fabien Mary s’impose comme l’un des trompettistes les plus en vue de sa génération. Pour preuves les récompenses qu’il a reçues (Django D’or Jeune Talent 2003, Révélation jazz à Juan 2004, sept nominations pour le Prix Django Reinhardt entre 2008 et 2018…) et la très longue liste de musiciens qu’il a accompagnés : Wynton Marsalis, Diana Krall, Benny Golson, Harold Mabern, Johnny Griffin, Steve Turre, Michel Legrand ou Archie Shepp…

Parfaitement rodé à l’exercice, le Vintage Orchestra est constitué de musiciens qui savent à la fois servir les ambitions collectives d’un compositeur mais aussi enrichir son répertoire de leurs talents d’improvisateur. Réunissant certains des instrumentistes parmi les plus chevronnés de la capitale française, ce big band dont Fabien Mary est l’un des membres actifs depuis une vingtaine d’années, possède des qualités collectives qui, par delà la technicité qu’il exige de ses membres, se concentrent avant tout dans le fait d’avoir trouvé son unité et sa cohésion sonore, quelque chose qui tient à la fois de la capacité à parvenir à une respiration commune, à la balance naturelle entre les sections et au mélange des timbres individuels. En outre, il sait parfaitement rendre justice aux subtilités d’écriture du compositeur, restituer l’éventail de ses couleurs orchestrales et garder les tempos qui donnent leur fluidité aux interprétations tout en conservant l’effet de masse de l’ensemble qui en impose autant qu’il soulève l’auditeur. S’appuyant sur le savoir-faire du Vintage Orchestra, le plus Parisien des big bands, le trompettiste Fabien Mary s’est lancé dans un travail d’écriture impressionnant duquel a émergé tout un répertoire original, dans la grande tradition du jazz en version large. Fabien Mary fait fructifier l’héritage des grands arrangeurs des années 1960 qui, de Gil Evans à Thad Jones en passant par Bill Holman, élevèrent la composition pour big band au rang d’art cathédrale.

saxophone : Dominique Mandin, Olivier Zanot, Thomas Savy, David Sauzay, Jean-François Devèze

trompette : Erick Poirier, Julien Ecrepont, Fabien Mary, Malo Mazurié

trombone : Michael Ballue, Michael Joussein, Jerry Edwards, Didier Havet

piano : Florent Gac, contrebasse : Yoni Zelnik, batterie : Andrea Michelutti.

2023-04-29 à 21:45:00 ; fin : 2023-04-29 . EUR.

25 Avenue Fabre d’Églantine

Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie



SPEDIDAM musicians’ evening.

2nd part (21h45)

Considered one of the finest trumpet players on the French scene, with a sound that combines assurance and lyricism, Fabien Mary is one of the most prominent trumpet players of his generation. The awards he has received (Django D?or Jeune Talent 2003, Révélation jazz à Juan 2004, seven nominations for the Django Reinhardt Prize between 2008 and 2018?) and the long list of musicians he has accompanied: Wynton Marsalis, Diana Krall, Benny Golson, Harold Mabern, Johnny Griffin, Steve Turre, Michel Legrand or Archie Shepp?

The Vintage Orchestra is made up of musicians who know how to serve the collective ambitions of a composer but also enrich his repertoire with their improvisational talents. Bringing together some of the most experienced instrumentalists in the French capital, this big band, of which Fabien Mary has been one of the active members for some twenty years, possesses collective qualities which, beyond the technical skills it demands of its members, are concentrated above all in the fact of having found its unity and its sound cohesion, something which stems from the ability to achieve a common breath, the natural balance between the sections and the blending of the individual timbres. Moreover, he knows perfectly how to do justice to the subtleties of the composer?s writing, to restore the range of his orchestral colors and to keep the tempos that give fluidity to the interpretations while preserving the effect of mass of the ensemble that imposes as much as it lifts the listener. Relying on the know-how of the Vintage Orchestra, the most Parisian of big bands, trumpeter Fabien Mary has launched into an impressive writing process from which has emerged a whole original repertoire, in the great tradition of jazz in a large version. Fabien Mary is building on the legacy of the great arrangers of the 1960s, from Gil Evans to Thad Jones to Bill Holman, who elevated big band composition to the level of a cathedral art.

saxophone : Dominique Mandin, Olivier Zanot, Thomas Savy, David Sauzay, Jean-François Devèze

trumpet : Erick Poirier, Julien Ecrepont, Fabien Mary, Malo Mazurié

trombone : Michael Ballue, Michael Joussein, Jerry Edwards, Didier Havet

piano : Florent Gac, double bass : Yoni Zelnik, drums : Andrea Michelutti

Velada de músicos de SPEDIDAM.

2ª parte (21h45)

Considerado uno de los mejores trompetistas de la escena francesa, con un sonido que combina seguridad y lirismo, Fabien Mary se ha consolidado como uno de los trompetistas más destacados de su generación. Prueba de ello son los premios que ha recibido (Django D?or Jeune Talent 2003, Révélation jazz à Juan 2004, siete nominaciones al Premio Django Reinhardt entre 2008 y 2018…) y la larguísima lista de músicos a los que ha acompañado: Wynton Marsalis, Diana Krall, Benny Golson, Harold Mabern, Johnny Griffin, Steve Turre, Michel Legrand o Archie Shepp?

La Vintage Orchestra está formada por músicos que saben servir a las ambiciones colectivas de un compositor, pero también enriquecer su repertorio con sus dotes de improvisación. Reuniendo a algunos de los instrumentistas más experimentados de la capital francesa, esta big band, de la que Fabien Mary es miembro activo desde hace unos veinte años, posee cualidades colectivas que, más allá de las competencias técnicas que exige a sus miembros, se concentran sobre todo en el hecho de haber encontrado su unidad y su cohesión sonora, algo que se deriva de la capacidad de lograr un aliento común, del equilibrio natural entre las secciones y de la fusión de los timbres individuales. Además, sabe perfectamente hacer justicia a las sutilezas de la escritura del compositor, restituir la gama de sus colores orquestales y mantener los tempos que dan fluidez a las interpretaciones, preservando al mismo tiempo el efecto de masa del conjunto que impone tanto como eleva al oyente. Apoyándose en el saber hacer de la Vintage Orchestra, la más parisina de las big bands, el trompetista Fabien Mary se ha embarcado en un impresionante proyecto de composición del que ha surgido todo un repertorio original, en la gran tradición del jazz en versión grande. Fabien Mary se basa en el legado de los grandes arreglistas de los años sesenta, desde Gil Evans a Thad Jones o Bill Holman, que elevaron la composición para big band al nivel de arte catedralicio.

saxofón: Dominique Mandin, Olivier Zanot, Thomas Savy, David Sauzay, Jean-François Devèze

trompeta: Erick Poirier, Julien Ecrepont, Fabien Mary, Malo Mazurié

trombón: Michael Ballue, Michael Joussein, Jerry Edwards, Didier Havet

piano : Florent Gac, contrabajo : Yoni Zelnik, batería : Andrea Michelutti

Abend der SPEDIDAM-Musiker.

2. Teil (21.45 Uhr)

Fabien Mary gilt als einer der feinsten Trompeter der französischen Szene, mit einem Klang, der Selbstsicherheit und Lyrik vereint, und setzt sich als einer der profiliertesten Trompeter seiner Generation durch. Seine Auszeichnungen (Django D’or Jeune Talent 2003, Révélation jazz à Juan 2004, sieben Nominierungen für den Prix Django Reinhardt zwischen 2008 und 2018 usw.) und die lange Liste der Musiker, die er begleitet hat, zeugen davon: Wynton Marsalis, Diana Krall, Benny Golson, Harold Mabern, Johnny Griffin, Steve Turre, Michel Legrand oder Archie Shepp?

Das Vintage Orchestra ist ein eingespieltes Team von Musikern, die sowohl den kollektiven Ambitionen eines Komponisten dienen als auch sein Repertoire mit ihrem Improvisationstalent bereichern können. Die Big Band, in der Fabien Mary seit zwanzig Jahren aktiv ist, vereint einige der erfahrensten Instrumentalisten der französischen Hauptstadt und verfügt über kollektive Qualitäten, die sich neben den technischen Anforderungen, die sie an ihre Mitglieder stellt, vor allem darauf konzentrieren, dass sie ihre klangliche Einheit und Kohäsion gefunden haben, etwas, das sowohl auf der Fähigkeit beruht, eine gemeinsame Atmung zu erreichen, als auch auf der natürlichen Balance zwischen den Sektionen und der Mischung der individuellen Klangfarben. Darüber hinaus ist er in der Lage, den Feinheiten der Komposition des Komponisten gerecht zu werden, die Bandbreite seiner Orchesterfarben wiederzugeben und die Tempi beizubehalten, die den Interpretationen ihren Fluss verleihen, während er gleichzeitig die Massenwirkung des Ensembles bewahrt, die den Zuhörer sowohl beeindruckt als auch aufrichtet. Der Trompeter Fabien Mary stützt sich auf das Know-how des Vintage Orchestra, der größten Big Band von Paris, und hat eine beeindruckende Schreibarbeit geleistet, aus der ein originelles Repertoire hervorgegangen ist, das in der großen Tradition des Jazz in breiter Form steht. Fabien Mary knüpft an das Erbe der großen Arrangeure der 1960er Jahre an, die von Gil Evans über Thad Jones bis hin zu Bill Holman die Komposition für Big Band zur Kathedralenkunst erhoben.

saxophon: Dominique Mandin, Olivier Zanot, Thomas Savy, David Sauzay, Jean-François Devèze

trompete: Erick Poirier, Julien Ecrepont, Fabien Mary, Malo Mazurié

posaune: Michael Ballue, Michael Joussein, Jerry Edwards, Didier Havet

klavier: Florent Gac, Kontrabass: Yoni Zelnik, Schlagzeug: Andrea Michelutti

Mise à jour le 2023-02-07 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Arts Vivants 11