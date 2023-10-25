[Loisirs] Halloween at the library L’Ilot (médiathèque, RAM…) Isigny-le-Buat Catégories d’Évènement: Isigny-le-Buat

Manche [Loisirs] Halloween at the library L’Ilot (médiathèque, RAM…) Isigny-le-Buat, 25 octobre 2023, Isigny-le-Buat. [Loisirs] Halloween at the library Mercredi 25 octobre, 10h15 L’Ilot (médiathèque, RAM…) Gratuit | Sur inscription L’Ilot (médiathèque, RAM…) 2 place de la Mairie 50540 Isigny-le-Buat Isigny-le-Buat 50540 Manche Normandie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 33 68 58 58 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « bibliotheque.isigny-le-buat@msm-normandie.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://mediatheque.msm-normandie.fr/ »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-25T10:15:00+02:00 – 2023-10-25T12:00:00+02:00

2023-10-25T10:15:00+02:00 – 2023-10-25T12:00:00+02:00 Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Isigny-le-Buat, Manche Autres Lieu L'Ilot (médiathèque, RAM...) Adresse 2 place de la Mairie 50540 Isigny-le-Buat Ville Isigny-le-Buat Departement Manche Age min 5 Age max 8 Lieu Ville L'Ilot (médiathèque, RAM...) Isigny-le-Buat latitude longitude 48.620056;-1.171613

L'Ilot (médiathèque, RAM...) Isigny-le-Buat Manche https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/isigny-le-buat/