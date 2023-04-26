Initiation à la sculpture en argile Musée Juliobona, 26 avril 2023, Lillebonne.

Par un professeur de l’Ecole d’Arts Graphiques et Plastiques de Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon.

Essayez-vous à la technique du modelage en argile. Que vous soyez débutants ou non, venez mettre les mains dans l’argile pour en sortir un portrait. Alors prêts à réaliser un chef d’œuvre en format de poche ?

3 créneaux sont proposés :

– de 10h30 à 12h30

– de 14h à 16h

– de 16h30 à 18h30.

2023-04-26 à 10:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-26 18:30:00. .

Musée Juliobona Place Félix Faure

Lillebonne 76170 Seine-Maritime Normandie



By a teacher from the School of Graphic and Plastic Arts of Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon.

Try your hand at clay modeling. Whether you are a beginner or not, come and put your hands in the clay to make a portrait. Ready to create a pocket-sized masterpiece?

3 slots are proposed:

– from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

– from 2pm to 4pm

– from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm

A cargo de un profesor de la Escuela de Artes Gráficas y Plásticas de Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon.

Pruebe a modelar la arcilla. Tanto si es principiante como si no, venga a meter las manos en la arcilla para realizar un retrato. ¿Está preparado para crear una obra maestra de bolsillo?

se proponen 3 franjas horarias:

– de 10:30 a 12:30

– de 14:00 a 16:00

– de 16:30 a 18:30

Von einem Lehrer der Ecole d’Arts Graphiques et Plastiques in Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon.

Versuchen Sie sich an der Technik des Modellierens mit Ton. Ob Sie Anfänger sind oder nicht, kommen Sie und greifen Sie in den Ton, um ein Porträt zu modellieren. Sind Sie bereit, ein Meisterwerk im Taschenformat zu schaffen?

es werden drei Zeitfenster angeboten:

– von 10:30 bis 12:30 Uhr

– von 14:00 bis 16:00 Uhr

– von 16.30 bis 18.30 Uhr

