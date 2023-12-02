Antoine Leroux – Destinations LE SPOTLIGHT
Antoine Leroux – Destinations LE SPOTLIGHT, 2 décembre 2023, LILLE.
Antoine Leroux – Destinations LE SPOTLIGHT. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-12-02 à 19:00 (2023-12-02 au ). Tarif : 21.8 à 21.8 euros.
Retrouvez sur scène le magicien Antoine Leroux dans son spectacle «DESTINATIONS», un show familial mêlant magie mentalisme et humour. Révélé par l’émission « vendredi tout est permis » sur TF1 où il intervient régulièrement, embarquez avec Antoine pour un voyage temporel où vos choix et la magie des coincidences vous mèneront à destination. Antoine Leroux Antoine Leroux
LE SPOTLIGHT LILLE 100 Rue Léon Gambetta 59000
21.8
EUR21.8.