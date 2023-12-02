Antoine Leroux – Destinations LE SPOTLIGHT Catégories d’Évènement: 59000

Lille Antoine Leroux – Destinations LE SPOTLIGHT, 2 décembre 2023, LILLE. Antoine Leroux – Destinations LE SPOTLIGHT. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-12-02 à 19:00 (2023-12-02 au ). Tarif : 21.8 à 21.8 euros. Retrouvez sur scène le magicien Antoine Leroux dans son spectacle «DESTINATIONS», un show familial mêlant magie mentalisme et humour. Révélé par l’émission « vendredi tout est permis » sur TF1 où il intervient régulièrement, embarquez avec Antoine pour un voyage temporel où vos choix et la magie des coincidences vous mèneront à destination. Antoine Leroux Antoine Leroux Votre billet est ici LE SPOTLIGHT LILLE 100 Rue Léon Gambetta 59000 21.8

EUR21.8. Votre billet est ici Détails Catégories d’Évènement: 59000, Lille Autres Lieu LE SPOTLIGHT Adresse 100 Rue Léon Gambetta Ville LILLE Departement 59000 Lieu Ville LE SPOTLIGHT latitude longitude 50.63039691754543;3.0567312818417878

LE SPOTLIGHT LILLE 59000 https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/lille/