mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

Marché gourmand L'Île-Bouchard

Catégories d’Évènement:
L'Île-Bouchard 2023-07-28

Marché gourmand, 28 juillet 2023, L'Île-Bouchard.

Soirée gourmande – diverses restaurations. Structure gonflable gratuite pour les enfants proposée par la mairie
Animation.
Vendredi 2023-07-28 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-28 23:00:00. .

L’Île-Bouchard 37220 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire

Gourmet evening – various restaurants. Free inflatable structure for children offered by the town hall
Animation

Velada gastronómica – varios restaurantes. Estructura hinchable gratuita para niños ofrecida por el ayuntamiento
Animación

Feinschmeckerabend – verschiedene Restaurationen. Kostenlose Hüpfburg für Kinder, die von der Stadtverwaltung angeboten wird
Animation

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme

Détails

Date:
28 juillet 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Adresse
Ville
L'Île-Bouchard
Departement
Indre-et-Loire
Lieu Ville
L'Île-Bouchard

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

L'Île-Bouchard Indre-et-Loire
L'Île-Bouchard Indre-et-Loire

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?