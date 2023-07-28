Marché gourmand L'Île-Bouchard
Marché gourmand, 28 juillet 2023, L'Île-Bouchard.
Soirée gourmande – diverses restaurations. Structure gonflable gratuite pour les enfants proposée par la mairie
Animation.
Vendredi 2023-07-28 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-28 23:00:00. .
L’Île-Bouchard 37220 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
Gourmet evening – various restaurants. Free inflatable structure for children offered by the town hall
Animation
Velada gastronómica – varios restaurantes. Estructura hinchable gratuita para niños ofrecida por el ayuntamiento
Animación
Feinschmeckerabend – verschiedene Restaurationen. Kostenlose Hüpfburg für Kinder, die von der Stadtverwaltung angeboten wird
Animation
Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme