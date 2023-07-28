Marché gourmand L'Île-Bouchard Catégories d’Évènement: Indre-et-Loire

Marché gourmand, 28 juillet 2023, L'Île-Bouchard. Soirée gourmande – diverses restaurations. Structure gonflable gratuite pour les enfants proposée par la mairie

Animation.

Vendredi 2023-07-28 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-28 23:00:00. . L’Île-Bouchard 37220 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Gourmet evening – various restaurants. Free inflatable structure for children offered by the town hall

Animation Velada gastronómica – varios restaurantes. Estructura hinchable gratuita para niños ofrecida por el ayuntamiento

Animación Feinschmeckerabend – verschiedene Restaurationen. Kostenlose Hüpfburg für Kinder, die von der Stadtverwaltung angeboten wird

