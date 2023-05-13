Journée citoyenne, 13 mai 2023, L'Île-Bouchard.

Différents ateliers sont proposés, sur inscription à la mairie : jardinage, décorations, hôtel à insectes, nettoyage des berges..

Samedi 2023-05-13 à 08:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 16:30:00. .

L’Île-Bouchard 37220 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Various workshops are offered, on registration at the town hall: gardening, decorations, insect hotel, cleaning of the banks.

Se ofrecen diversos talleres, con inscripción en el ayuntamiento: jardinería, decoración, hotel de insectos, limpieza de las riberas.

Es werden verschiedene Workshops angeboten, für die man sich im Rathaus anmelden muss: Gartenarbeit, Dekorationen, Insektenhotel, Reinigung der Flussufer.

