EXPOSITION EMMANUELLE HOUDART 40 Rue de Vieillevigne, 3 mai 2023, Ligné.

Illustrations des albums de l’artiste peintre suisse, illustratrice et autrice d’ouvrages pour la jeunesse. Tout public. Entrée libre..

2023-05-03 à ; fin : 2023-06-11 . .

40 Rue de Vieillevigne Bibliothèque Antoine de St Exupéry

Ligné 44850 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Illustrations of the albums of the Swiss painter, illustrator and author of works for young people. All public. Free admission.

Ilustraciones de álbumes del pintor, ilustrador y autor suizo de obras juveniles. Para el público en general. Entrada gratuita.

Illustrationen aus den Alben der Schweizer Malerin, Illustratorin und Autorin von Jugendbüchern. Für jedes Publikum zugänglich. Freier Eintritt.

