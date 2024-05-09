LIGHT ON RUN MADINE** Nonsard-Lamarche, jeudi 9 mai 2024.

LIGHT ON RUN MADINE** Nonsard-Lamarche
LIGHT ON RUN Madine** revient le 9 Mai 2024 pour un format 10 KM* et un Semi-Marathon**
Deux formats de course sont proposés pour satisfaire les coureurs d’un jour ou de toujours un 10KM* et un Semi-Marathon** (21,1 km) !
7h00 9h45 Retrait des dossards
9H45 Départ 10KM*
10h00 Départ Semi-Marathon** (21,1 km)
12h30 Remise des récompensesTout public
Base de loisirs du Lac de Madine
Nonsard-Lamarche 55210 Meuse Grand Est hello@lightontri.com
