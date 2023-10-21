Atelier créatif d’impression sur papier et textile Lieu dit Rigou Cuzorn, 21 octobre 2023, Cuzorn.

Cuzorn,Lot-et-Garonne

L’association Bulle d’âne organise un atelier créatif d’impression sur papier et textile, animé par Catrin et Mariana, avec au programme, création de tampons d’impression avec linogravure.

Pour adultes et adolescents à parti de 12 ans..

2023-10-21 fin : 2023-10-21 17:00:00. EUR.

Lieu dit Rigou

Cuzorn 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Bulle d’âne association is organizing a creative printing workshop on paper and textile, led by Catrin and Mariana, with the program creating printing stamps with linocut.

For adults and adolescents aged 12 and over.

La asociación Bulle d’âne organiza un taller de estampación creativa sobre papel y textil, dirigido por Catrin y Mariana, con un programa que incluye la creación de sellos de estampación en linóleo.

Para adultos y adolescentes a partir de 12 años.

Der Verein Bulle d’âne organisiert einen kreativen Workshop für Papier- und Textildruck, der von Catrin und Mariana geleitet wird. Auf dem Programm steht die Herstellung von Stempeldrucken mit Linolschnitt.

Für Erwachsene und Jugendliche ab 12 Jahren.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par OT Fumel – Vallée du Lot