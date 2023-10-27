Halloween Party au Bowling Losmoz Lieu dit Prentegard Nord Sarlat-la-Canéda, 27 octobre 2023, Sarlat-la-Canéda.

Sarlat-la-Canéda,Dordogne

Le bowling Losmoz vous ouvre ses portes le vendredi 27 octobre 2023 pour une soirée sur le thème de l’horreur !!

Halloween Party 2023 ! Un super DJ LAYEMS (style généraliste), des animations, un taureau mécanique et d’autres surprises vous attendent pour une soirée endiablée et terrifiante.

Déguisement fortement recommandé et récompensé pour être encore plus dans l’ambiance.

Entrée libre, restauration sur place, commande de pizzas jusqu’à minuit..

2023-10-27 fin : 2023-10-27 . .

Lieu dit Prentegard Nord

Sarlat-la-Canéda 24200 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Losmoz bowling alley opens its doors on Friday, October 27, 2023 for a horror-themed party!

Halloween Party 2023! A super DJ LAYEMS (generalist style), entertainment, a mechanical bull and other surprises await you for a wild and terrifying evening.

Disguise highly recommended and rewarded to be even more in the mood.

Free admission, on-site catering, pizza orders until midnight.

¡La bolera Losmoz te abre sus puertas el viernes 27 de octubre de 2023 para una velada con temática de terror!

¡Fiesta de Halloween 2023! Un super DJ LAYEMS (estilo generalista), animaciones, un toro mecánico y otras sorpresas te esperan para una velada salvaje y terrorífica.

Disfraz muy recomendable y recompensado para estar aún más de humor.

Entrada gratuita, comida y bebida in situ, pizzas disponibles hasta medianoche.

Das Bowlingcenter Losmoz öffnet am Freitag, den 27. Oktober 2023 seine Türen für eine Party unter dem Motto « Horror »!!!

Halloween Party 2023! Ein Super-DJ LAYEMS (allgemeiner Stil), Animationen, ein mechanischer Bulle und andere Überraschungen erwarten Sie für einen wilden und gruseligen Abend.

Verkleidung wird dringend empfohlen und belohnt, um noch mehr in Stimmung zu kommen.

Freier Eintritt, Verpflegung vor Ort, Pizzabestellung bis Mitternacht.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par Office de Tourisme Sarlat Périgord Noir