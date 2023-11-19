Vino.Vox – Harmonie Vocale et épanouissement au coeur des vignobles Lieu-dit Monlabert Saint-Émilion, 19 novembre 2023, Saint-Émilion.

Saint-Émilion,Gironde

La Py Family débarque en Gironde avec un nouveau concept : Vino.Vox, qui représente l’harmonie parfaite entre la voix et le bien-être, fusionnée avec l’univers du vin !

Préparez-vous à vivre une expérience envoûtante où la voix et le bien-être fusionnent avec l’univers du Vin.

Animé par le Coach Vocal et Metteur en scène Pierre-Yves Duchesne.

Au programme : Dégustation et découverte, bien-être holistique, et épanouissement vocal.

Venez vivre cette nouvelle expérience sensorielle inédite.

Afin de de vivre cette journée unique à nos côtés dans un cadre reposant et prestigieux , nous vous invitons à réserver votre place dès maintenant !.

2023-11-19 fin : 2023-11-19 18:00:00. .

Lieu-dit Monlabert

Saint-Émilion 33330 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Py Family has arrived in Gironde with a new concept: Vino.Vox, which represents the perfect harmony between voice and well-being, fused with the world of wine!

Get ready for a spellbinding experience where voice and well-being merge with the world of wine.

Hosted by Vocal Coach and Director Pierre-Yves Duchesne.

On the program: tasting and discovery, holistic well-being, and vocal development.

Come and enjoy this new sensory experience.

To experience this unique day with us in a relaxing and prestigious setting, we invite you to reserve your place now!

La familia Py llega a Gironda con un nuevo concepto: Vino.Vox, que representa la armonía perfecta entre voz y bienestar, ¡fundidos con el mundo del vino!

Prepárese para una experiencia fascinante en la que la voz y el bienestar se funden con el mundo del vino.

Presentado por el entrenador vocal y director Pierre-Yves Duchesne.

En el programa: degustación y descubrimiento, bienestar holístico y desarrollo vocal.

Ven a disfrutar de esta nueva experiencia sensorial.

Para que pueda vivir con nosotros esta jornada única en un marco relajante y prestigioso, ¡le invitamos a reservar ya su plaza!

Die Py Family kommt mit einem neuen Konzept in die Gironde: Vino.Vox, das die perfekte Harmonie zwischen Stimme und Wohlbefinden darstellt, verschmolzen mit der Welt des Weins!

Machen Sie sich bereit für ein bezauberndes Erlebnis, bei dem Stimme und Wohlbefinden mit der Welt des Weins verschmelzen.

Moderiert von Vocal Coach und Regisseur Pierre-Yves Duchesne.

Auf dem Programm stehen: Verkostung und Entdeckung, ganzheitliches Wohlbefinden und stimmliche Entfaltung.

Erleben Sie diese neue, noch nie da gewesene Sinneserfahrung.

Um diesen einzigartigen Tag an unserer Seite in einem erholsamen und prestigeträchtigen Rahmen zu erleben, bitten wir Sie, Ihren Platz schon jetzt zu reservieren!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par OT Saint-Emilion