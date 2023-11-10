ACCÈS LIBRE – CARTE BLANCHE AUX ARTS OSEURS – AUTOUR DE « CROIRE AUX FAUVES » SUR UN TEXTE DE NASTASSJA MARTIN Lieu-dit Le Viala Lanuéjols, 10 novembre 2023, Lanuéjols.

Croire aux fauves, c’est avant tout une sacrée histoire. Une histoire à raconter très simplement, à la manière d’un conte. Une histoire à partager ensemble dehors, la nuit. Jouer avec l’obscurité. Ce que nous devinons, ce que nous voyons, ce que nous….

Believing in wild animals is first and foremost quite a story. A story to be told very simply, like a tale. A story to share together outside, at night. Playing with the dark. What we guess, what we see, what we…

Creer en los animales salvajes es, ante todo, toda una historia. Una historia para contar muy sencillamente, como un cuento. Una historia para compartir juntos al aire libre, de noche. Jugando con la oscuridad. Lo que adivinamos, lo que vemos, lo que…

An Raubtiere glauben ist vor allem eine Geschichte. Eine Geschichte, die man ganz einfach erzählen kann, wie ein Märchen. Eine Geschichte, die man gemeinsam draußen in der Nacht teilen kann. Mit der Dunkelheit spielen. Was wir ahnen, was wir sehen, was wir…

