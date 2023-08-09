Apéro, Concert et Tapas à la Guinguette de l’Etang Lieu-dit Le Maine Thenon Thenon
Thenon,Dordogne
Apéro, concert et tapas avec The Tourists – Rock Cover Band
Réservation au 05.53.08.52.23.
2023-08-09 à ; fin : 2023-08-09 . .
Lieu-dit Le Maine
Thenon 24210 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Aperitif, concert and tapas with The Tourists – Rock Cover Band
Reservation at 05.53.08.52.23
Aperitivo, concierto y tapas con The Tourists – Rock Cover Band
Reserva en el 05.53.08.52.23
Aperitif, Konzert und Tapas mit The Tourists – Rock Cover Band
Reservierung unter 05.53.08.52.23
Thenon Dordogne