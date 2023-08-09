Apéro, Concert et Tapas à la Guinguette de l’Etang Lieu-dit Le Maine Thenon, 9 août 2023, Thenon.

Apéro, concert et tapas avec The Tourists – Rock Cover Band

Réservation au 05.53.08.52.23.

2023-08-09

Lieu-dit Le Maine

Lieu-dit Le Maine
Thenon 24210 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Aperitif, concert and tapas with The Tourists – Rock Cover Band

Reservation at 05.53.08.52.23

Aperitivo, concierto y tapas con The Tourists – Rock Cover Band

Reserva en el 05.53.08.52.23

Aperitif, Konzert und Tapas mit The Tourists – Rock Cover Band

Reservierung unter 05.53.08.52.23

