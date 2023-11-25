L’ÎLOT DÉCOUVERTES ? 25-11/23 ? MUSIQUE, NUMÉRIQUE, CHANT, CONCERT DE NADIA SIMON Lieu-dit Le Gué Perroux Saint-Georges-du-Bois, 25 novembre 2023, Saint-Georges-du-Bois.

Saint-Georges-du-Bois,Sarthe

L’îlot Découvertes : Musique, Numérique, Chant, Concert ! Chaque mois, le temps d’une journée, L’îlotCo et ses partenaires vous proposent de multiples découvertes, avec cette fois un concert qui rassemble en fin d’après-midi.

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 16:00:00. .

Lieu-dit Le Gué Perroux

Saint-Georges-du-Bois 72700 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



L?îlot Découvertes : Music, Digital, Singing, Concert! Every month, for one day, L?îlotCo and its partners offer you a wide range of discoveries, this time with a concert at the end of the afternoon

La Isla del Descubrimiento : Música, digital, canto, ¡conciertos! Cada mes, durante un día, L’îlotCo y sus socios le proponen un amplio abanico de descubrimientos, esta vez con un concierto al final de la tarde

Die Insel der Entdeckungen : Musik, Digitales, Gesang, Konzert! Jeden Monat bieten Ihnen L?îlotCo und seine Partner einen Tag lang zahlreiche Entdeckungen an, diesmal mit einem Konzert, das am späten Nachmittag folgende Personen vereint

