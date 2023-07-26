Balade théâtralisée au Clos de Barre Lieu-dit Le Clos de Barre Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche, 26 juillet 2023, Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche.

Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche,Haute-Vienne

«Vivants – promenade dans l’air du temps » avec la Compagnie du Sûr Saut. Balade théâtrale et familiale, riche en rebondissements pour s’ouvrir au monde végétal. Tout public dès 7 ans (parcours sans difficulté, rire garanti). Co-organisé par le Service municipal des sports et l’Office de Tourisme..

2023-07-26 à ; fin : 2023-07-26 20:00:00. EUR.

Lieu-dit Le Clos de Barre

Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche 87500 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



« Vivants – promenade dans l?air du temps » with Compagnie du Sûr Saut. A theatrical stroll for the whole family, full of twists and turns to open your eyes to the world of plants. Suitable for all ages 7 and up (easy route, laughter guaranteed). Co-organized by the Service municipal des sports and the Office de Tourisme.

« Vivants – promenade dans l’air du temps » con la Compagnie du Sûr Saut. Un paseo teatralizado para toda la familia, lleno de giros y vueltas para abrir los ojos al mundo de las plantas. Apto para todas las edades a partir de 7 años (recorrido fácil, risas garantizadas). Coorganizado por el Servicio Municipal de Deportes y la Oficina de Turismo.

« Vivants – promenade dans l’air du temps » mit der Compagnie du Sûr Saut. Ein theatralischer und familienfreundlicher Spaziergang mit vielen Wendungen, um sich der Pflanzenwelt zu öffnen. Für jedes Publikum ab 7 Jahren (Parcours ohne Schwierigkeiten, Lachen garantiert). Mitorganisiert vom städtischen Sportamt und dem Fremdenverkehrsamt.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT Pays de Saint-Yrieix