Calligraphie à Saint Amand de Coly Lieu-dit Le Bourg Coly-Saint-Amand
Coly-Saint-Amand,Dordogne
Calligraphie latine ancienne et contemporaine. Plumes, encres et créations. Initiation et perfectionnement..
2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 16:00:00. EUR.
Lieu-dit Le Bourg Salle du vieil hôpital – 1er étage
Coly-Saint-Amand 24290 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Ancient and contemporary Latin calligraphy. Nibs, inks and creations. Introductory and advanced courses.
Caligrafía latina antigua y contemporánea. Plumillas, tintas y creaciones. Cursos de iniciación y perfeccionamiento.
Alte und zeitgenössische lateinische Kalligraphie. Federn, Tinte und Kreationen. Anfänger und Fortgeschrittene.
