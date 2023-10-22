Balade cueillette des champignons Lieu-dit Le Bourg Coly-Saint-Amand, 22 octobre 2023, Coly-Saint-Amand.

Coly-Saint-Amand,Dordogne

Sortie avec la Société Mycologique et Botanique du Périgord. Le matin , cueillette des champignons le matin et l’après-midi, identification. Apporter son pique-nique et un panier à fond plat de préférence. Rdv au séchoir à tabac.

2023-10-22 fin : 2023-10-22 16:00:00. EUR.

Lieu-dit Le Bourg

Coly-Saint-Amand 24290 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Outing with the Société Mycologique et Botanique du Périgord. Mushroom picking in the morning and identification in the afternoon. Bring your own picnic and preferably a flat-bottomed basket. Meeting point at the tobacco drying shed

Salida con la Sociedad micológica y botánica del Périgord. Recogida de setas por la mañana e identificación por la tarde. Traer un picnic y preferiblemente una cesta de fondo plano. Punto de encuentro en el secadero de tabaco

Ausflug mit der Société Mycologique et Botanique du Périgord. Am Vormittag , Pilze sammeln am Vormittag und am Nachmittag, Identifizierung. Bringen Sie Ihr Picknick und vorzugsweise einen Korb mit flachem Boden mit. Treffpunkt am Tabaktrockner

Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par OT Lascaux-Dordogne, Vallée Vézère