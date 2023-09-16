Journées du patrimoine: Conférence sur l’histoire de Saint-Amand-de-Coly Lieu-dit Le Bourg Coly-Saint-Amand, 16 septembre 2023, Coly-Saint-Amand.

Coly-Saint-Amand,Dordogne

Assistez à une conférence à deux voix :- Pierre-Marie Blanc, archéologue au CNRS, parlera dans un premier temps des apports du numérique à l’archéologie.- Jean-Baptiste Cessac, présentera le fruit d’un long travail de recherches sur Saint-Amand :aux origines du monachisme chrétien occidental..

2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-16 19:30:00. .

Lieu-dit Le Bourg

Coly-Saint-Amand 24290 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Join us for a two-part conference:- Pierre-Marie Blanc, archaeologist at the CNRS, will talk about the contribution of digital technology to archaeology; – Jean-Baptiste Cessac, will present the fruit of a long research project on Saint-Amand: the origins of Western Christian monasticism.

Únase a Pierre-Marie Blanc, arqueólogo del CNRS, que hablará de la contribución de la tecnología digital a la arqueología, y a Jean-Baptiste Cessac, que presentará los resultados de su exhaustiva investigación sobre Saint-Amand: los orígenes del monacato cristiano occidental.

Erleben Sie einen zweiseitigen Vortrag:- Pierre-Marie Blanc, Archäologe am CNRS, spricht zunächst über den Beitrag der Digitaltechnik zur Archäologie.- Jean-Baptiste Cessac, präsentiert die Früchte seiner langjährigen Forschungsarbeit über Saint-Amand: die Ursprünge des christlichen Mönchtums im Westen.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par OT Lascaux-Dordogne, Vallée Vézère