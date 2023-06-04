RENDEZ-VOUS AUX JARDINS Lieu-dit La Mignarde, 4 juin 2023, Pépieux.

Pépieux,Aude

Rendez-vous aux Jardins !

Cette année encore, le parc de Massamier La Mignarde vous ouvre ces portes à l’occasion des Rendez-vous aux Jardins du Ministère de la Culture.

Le premier week-end de Juin, venez profiter de ce cadre de verdure, avec en exclusivité cette année un bal parquet du 19ème siècle entièrement rénové !

L’association Hippocampe monte le Bal Parquet et s’occupe d’une programmation sur le thème de cette année : La Musique au Jardin.

Au programme du week-end une diversité d’activités pour petits et grands afin de profiter d’un moment de détente en famille.

10h30 : ateliers pour enfants (« musique en herbes » et « danse avec les objets »)

10h/12h : grimpe d’arbre et dégustation perchée avec Montagnes et Garrigues

15h30 : conférence avec Luc Torrecilla de l’association A.R.B.R.E.S

15h/18h : grimpe d’arbre avec Montagnes et Garrigues

18h : spectacle clown musical El Guirigabacho avec Laurent Barbry.

Lieu-dit La Mignarde

Pépieux 11700 Aude Occitanie



Rendez-vous in the Gardens !

This year again, the park of Massamier La Mignarde opens its doors to you on the occasion of the Rendez-vous aux Jardins of the Ministry of Culture.

The first weekend of June, come and enjoy this green setting, with an exclusive 19th century parquet ball entirely renovated this year!

The association Hippocampe mounts the Bal Parquet and takes care of a program on the theme of this year: Music in the Garden.

On the program of the weekend a diversity of activities for young and old to enjoy a relaxing moment with the family.

10:30 am : workshops for children (« music in herbs » and « dance with objects »)

10h/12h : tree climbing and perched tasting with Montagnes et Garrigues

3:30 pm : conference with Luc Torrecilla from the association A.R.B.R.E.S

15h/18h : tree climbing with Montagnes et Garrigues

18h : musical clown show El Guirigabacho with Laurent Barbry

Cita con los jardines

Un año más, el parque de Massamier La Mignarde le abre sus puertas con motivo de la Rendez-vous aux Jardins del Ministerio de Cultura.

El primer fin de semana de junio, venga a disfrutar de este entorno verde, ¡con un exclusivo parquet ball del siglo XIX totalmente renovado este año!

La asociación Hippocampe organiza el Bal Parquet y se encarga del programa sobre el tema de este año: Música en el Jardín.

El programa del fin de semana incluye diversas actividades para que grandes y pequeños disfruten de un momento de relax en familia.

10:30 h: talleres infantiles (« música en las hierbas » y « danza con objetos »)

10.00 h/12.00 h: escalada de árboles y degustación de perchas con Montagnes et Garrigues

15h30 : conferencia con Luc Torrecilla de la asociación A.R.B.R.E.S

15h/18h : escalada de árboles con Montagnes et Garrigues

18h : espectáculo musical de payasos El Guirigabacho con Laurent Barbry

Rendezvous mit den Gärten!

Auch in diesem Jahr öffnet der Park von Massamier La Mignarde seine Tore für die Rendez-vous aux Jardins des französischen Kulturministeriums.

Genießen Sie am ersten Juniwochenende diese grüne Umgebung, die in diesem Jahr exklusiv einen komplett renovierten Parkettboden aus dem 19. Jahrhundert bietet!

Der Verein Hippocampe baut den Bal Parquet auf und kümmert sich um ein Programm zum diesjährigen Thema: Musik im Garten.

Auf dem Programm des Wochenendes steht eine Vielfalt an Aktivitäten für Groß und Klein, um einen entspannten Moment mit der Familie zu genießen.

10.30 Uhr: Workshops für Kinder (« Musik aus Kräutern » und « Tanz mit Objekten »)

10h/12h: Baumklettern und Verkostung in luftiger Höhe mit Montagnes et Garrigues

15.30 Uhr: Vortrag mit Luc Torrecilla vom Verein A.R.B.R.E.S

15h/18h: Baumklettern mit Montagnes et Garrigues

18 Uhr: Musikalische Clownshow El Guirigabacho mit Laurent Barbry

