FASCINANT WEEK-END – VIN ET PAPILLES AU CHÂTEAU LA BASTIDE Lieu-dit la Bastide Escales, 22 octobre 2023, Escales.

Escales,Aude

Au nord de l’appellation Corbières, tout proche du canal du Midi, le château la Bastide vous surprendra par ses vins de grandes qualités et par sa vigneronne Nan-Ping Gao.

Le temps d’un fascinant dimanche d’automne, amusez-vous autour d’un atelier d’assemblage animé par le maître de chai, Ricardo, laissez conter l’histoire de la Bastide par sa propriétaire et aiguisez vos papilles avec une dégustation accord mets et vins. Pensez à réserver, les places sont limitées !.

2023-10-22 11:30:00 fin : 2023-10-22 19:00:00. EUR.

Lieu-dit la Bastide

Escales 11200 Aude Occitanie



In the north of the Corbières appellation, close to the Canal du Midi, Château la Bastide will surprise you with its top-quality wines and its winemaker Nan-Ping Gao.

On a fascinating autumn Sunday, enjoy a blending workshop led by cellar master Ricardo, learn about the history of La Bastide from its owner, and tantalize your taste buds with a wine and food pairing tasting. Places are limited, so book early!

En el norte de la denominación Corbières, cerca del Canal du Midi, el Château la Bastide le sorprenderá con sus vinos de gran calidad y su enólogo Nan-Ping Gao.

En un fascinante domingo de otoño, disfrute de un taller de ensamblaje dirigido por el maestro bodeguero Ricardo, conozca la historia de la Bastide de la mano de su propietario y deleite su paladar con una degustación gastronómica. Recuerde reservar con antelación, ¡las plazas son limitadas!

Im Norden der Appellation Corbières, ganz in der Nähe des Canal du Midi, wird Sie das Château la Bastide mit seinen erstklassigen Weinen und seiner Winzerin Nan-Ping Gao überraschen.

An einem faszinierenden Herbstsonntag können Sie sich bei einem Assemblage-Workshop mit dem Kellermeister Ricardo amüsieren, sich von der Besitzerin die Geschichte der Bastide erzählen lassen und Ihre Geschmacksknospen bei einer Weinprobe mit passenden Speisen und Weinen schärfen. Bitte reservieren Sie, da die Plätze begrenzt sind!

Mise à jour le 2023-08-16 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Corbières-Minervois