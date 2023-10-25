Les Nocturnes d’Hallogrimm Lieu dit Grand Pont La Roque-d’Anthéron, 25 octobre 2023, La Roque-d'Anthéron.

Plongez dans l’obscurité envoutante au parc Grimmland® lors des nocturnes d’Hallogrimm ! Frissons garantis avec des animations nocturnes, des décors effrayants et une atmosphère mystique..

2023-10-25 18:30:00 fin : 2023-10-25 22:00:00. EUR.

La Roque-d’Anthéron 13640 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Immerse yourself in the bewitching darkness at Grimmland® Park during Hallogrimm Night! Chills guaranteed with nocturnal entertainment, spooky scenery and a mystical atmosphere.

Sumérgete en la hechizante oscuridad del Parque Grimmland® durante la Noche de los Peregrinos Escalofríos garantizados con entretenimiento nocturno, escenarios espeluznantes y una atmósfera mística.

Tauchen Sie bei den Hallogrimm-Nächten im Grimmland®-Park in die betörende Dunkelheit ein! Gänsehaut ist garantiert bei nächtlicher Unterhaltung, gruseligen Kulissen und einer mystischen Atmosphäre.

