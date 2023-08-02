OPEN CAVES – ATELIER ACCORDS CHOCOLATS ET BULLES Lieu-dit Graimenous La Digne-d’Aval, 2 août 2023, La Digne-d'Aval.

La Digne-d’Aval,Aude

Dégustation commentée de quatre vins effervescents et de chocolats. avec la complicité du pâtissier/chocolatier Pujola-Serrat.

Visionnage du film ‘’Comment née la bulle au Domaine J.Laurens’’.

Tasting of four different sparkling wines and chocolate and viewing of J.Laurens film. (English speaking are welcome). Registration required..

2023-08-02 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-02 19:00:00. EUR.

Lieu-dit Graimenous

La Digne-d’Aval 11300 Aude Occitanie



Degustación de cuatro vinos espumosos y chocolates con la ayuda del pastelero/chocolatero Pujola-Serrat.

Proyección de la película « Comment née la bulle au Domaine J.Laurens ».

Degustación de cuatro vinos espumosos y chocolates diferentes y visionado de la película de J.Laurens (se aceptan participantes de habla inglesa). Inscripción obligatoria.

Kommentierte Verkostung von vier Schaumweinen und Schokolade mit Unterstützung des Konditors/Chocolatiers Pujola-Serrat.

Anschauen des Films « Comment née la bulle au Domaine J.Laurens ».

Verkostung von vier verschiedenen Sekt- und Schokoladensorten und Vorführung des Films von J.Laurens (Englischsprachige sind willkommen). Anmeldung erforderlich.

